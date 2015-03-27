Bossier City man arrested on attempted murder charges

A story of survival from a Shreveport minister shot 5-times early Sunday morning. He spoke exclusively with KSLA News 12 from his hospital bed.

A story of survival from a Shreveport minister shot 5-times early Sunday morning. He spoke exclusively with KSLA News 12 from his hospital bed.

Shooting victim Cortez Collins says he's just glad to be alive. (Source: Collins family)

A Bossier City man wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a Shreveport man earlier this month outside a downtown bar is now in police custody.

LaMarcus Stewart, 24, was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force Friday morning at a Bossier City home.

Police information received from a Crime Stoppers tip led to his capture.

Investigators were looking for Stewart in connection with the shooting on March 6 outside Club Status in the 600 block of Commerce Street, where 31-year-old Cortez Collins suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

"We were down supporting some local artists and an altercation broke out between security and some other performers and they kicked them out of the venue," Cortez told KSLA News 12 from his hospital bed.

Collins has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover from his injuries.

Police issued a warrant for Stewart on March 16. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on two outstanding warrants charging him with attempted second degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.