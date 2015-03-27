Retired Hope businessman facing new sex charge - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Retired Hope businessman facing new sex charge

James Carl Pafford (Source: Hempstead County Sheriff's Office) James Carl Pafford (Source: Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)
HOPE, AR (KSLA) -

Retired Pafford EMS founder James Pafford has been arrested again following his release 2 weeks ago on bond on charges of sexual abuse of a 12-year-old boy.

According to Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton, the 71-year-old is now charged with rape.

Singleton says the victim was a minor at the time of the alleged rape but is now an adult.

Pafford is also facing a charge of aggravated assault in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred in late February or early March. He

He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Friday and is in the Hempstead County Detention Facility awaiting a first court appearance on the new charges.

