Retired Hope businessman facing new sex charge

An ArkLaTex businessman is out on $250,000 bond following his arrest on charges of sexual abuse involving of a 12-year-old boy.

An ArkLaTex businessman is out on $250,000 bond following his arrest on charges of sexual abuse involving of a 12-year-old boy.

Hope businessman out on bond following arrest on sex charges

Hope businessman out on bond following arrest on sex charges

Retired Pafford EMS founder James Pafford has been arrested again following his release 2 weeks ago on bond on charges of sexual abuse of a 12-year-old boy.

According to Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton, the 71-year-old is now charged with rape.

Singleton says the victim was a minor at the time of the alleged rape but is now an adult.

Pafford is also facing a charge of aggravated assault in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred in late February or early March. He

He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Friday and is in the Hempstead County Detention Facility awaiting a first court appearance on the new charges.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.