Woman believes her father killed Carol Ann Cole

Carol Ann Cole's name was known to investigators within a year of the discovery of her body, which remained unidentified for another 34 years until DNA confirmed just weeks ago that she was indeed "Bossier Doe."

Jeanie Phelps looks on as Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington talks about how Bossier Doe was finally identified.

New information has been uncovered in the cold case murder of Carol Ann Cole, also known as Bossier Doe.

Cole was stabbed to death and found by hunters in the woods off of Highway 157 near Princeton on January 28, 1981.

Cole was finally identified 34 years later in late February 2015 through DNA testing, after a Facebook page created for the unidentified victim was created by investigators turned up a promising lead.

Now, investigators could be another step closer to solving the crime.

Media reports out of Carol Ann's hometown in Kalamazoo, Michigan indicate the hunter who found her, could soon be named as her suspected killer.

The hunter's daughter, Frances Aucoin, told KSLA News 12 that she believes her father, John Chesson, killed Carol Ann.

After news broke that Bossier Doe was identified as Carol Ann, Aucoin said she recognized Cole's photograph as the hitchhiker her father picked up.



"I'm wondering where was she going, why was she hitch-hiking? We still don't have answers as to why she would go in that direction," said Jeanie Phelps, Carol Ann's sister from Kalamazoo Michigan.



Phelps says her sister moved to Texas with their mom, then ran away and ended up in Shreveport.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is aware of the report that features Aucoin and says they plan to interview her as well, but no charges have been filed.

Chesson is already in prison serving a life sentence for killing an elderly woman in 1997.

The sheriff's office is still looking for any other possible leads in the cold case.

As part of the homicide investigation, the sheriff's office released information indicating they believe Carol Ann was in the Shreveport area in late 1980, especially in the 1200 block of Fairfield Ave. (named Howell Street back in 1980) near downtown Shreveport not far from Fertitta's Delicatessen, as well as the 6800 block of Fairfield Ave. near 70th Street.

They believe she may have been babysitting for a family or for a couple in those areas.

If anyone has any information about Carol Ann being in the Fairfield Ave. area or any other location in the vicinity, they are asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff's Office at (318) 965-2203.

