Online fight investigation lands 5 behind bars

Shreveport police have arrested multiple people for their alleged roles in a network of illegal fights.

Authorities say their investigation began earlier this month after a concerned citizen tipped them off that large groups of people had been gathering at several different locations to fight.

Investigators say that a large number of the brawls were surfacing on a variety of popular social media sites. Police say the majority of the people involved in the fights were females, some as young as 15-years-old. Authorities say dozens of other participants joined in as spectators in the brawls, often filming and encouraging the fights.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested: 39-year-old Shawn Ford for inciting a riot and disturbing the peace by fighting, 17-year-old Taquila Ford for disturbing the peace by fighting, 25-year-old Shanice Thomas for disturbing the peace by fighting, 17-year-old ShaCrystal Borrough for disturbing the peace by fighting and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Investigators say they have also secured arrest warrants for another juvenile and 24-year-old Gekera Bloomer.

All of the adults arrested were booked into the Shreveport City Jail. The juvenile was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org.

