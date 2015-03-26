Time running out for $1 million Louisiana Lottery winner to claim prize

Time is running out for the $1 million Louisiana Powerball winner who has yet to claim their prize.

According to the Louisiana Lottery website, the winning ticket was sold at Sibley Road Chevron on Sibley Road in Minden back on September 27, 2014.

Lottery officials say the ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn but missed the red Powerball number.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 27 drawing were 02-11-35-52-54 and the Powerball number was 13.

The owner of the winning ticket has until 5:00 p.m. Thursday to claim their prize.

Powerball prizes greater than $510,000 must be claimed at the Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire in the next 90 days can be found on the Lottery's website here.

Officials say that any unclaimed money goes back into the scratch-off pool.

