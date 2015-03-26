Official: Duck Commander no longer Independence Bowl title sponsor

The Duck Commander is no longer the title sponsor of the Independence Bowl.

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon, "The Independence Bowl Foundation and Duck Commander have reached a mutually agreed upon decision concluding the Louisiana brand's role as title sponsor of the Independence Bowl."

“We've enjoyed our sponsorship of the 2014 bowl, but think it is time for another sponsor to take the lead,” said Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander.

Independence Bowl Public Relations and Media Director Stefan Nolet will not confirm whether there was ever a contract signed with Duck Commander or comment on the reason for the split.

Last February, Duck Commander, the company behind the reality show Duck Dynasty, committed to a six-year agreement with the Independence Bowl.

More than 38,000 fans attended the Duck Commander Independence Bowl on December 27, which featured Miami from the Atlantic Coast Conference and South Carolina from the Southeastern Conference. It ranked fourth among the other five bowls that aired on December 27.

According to the statement, "The Independence Bowl Foundation has contracted a third-party search firm to find a title sponsor for 2015 and beyond.

The Independence Bowl Foundation has also begun preparing for the 2015 game. The process of renewing local corporate sponsors is already underway, and ticket renewal forms will be mailed out in the near future.

The Independence Bowl Foundation staff and volunteers have begun preparing for the more than 15 events they host throughout the year. A date and time has been secured for the annual Youth Football Clinic, which will be announced next week, and a date for the annual Kickoff Luncheon will also be announced in the near future."

