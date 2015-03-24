Fugitive arrested, suspected meth lab found inside apartment - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Fugitive arrested, suspected meth lab found inside apartment

Sammy Friday, 63 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Sammy Friday, 63 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
The suspected meth lab was inside an apartment at the Haystack Apartments on Fern Avenue in Shreveport. The suspected meth lab was inside an apartment at the Haystack Apartments on Fern Avenue in Shreveport.
These materials, which agents believe were used to manufacture meth, were removed from the apartment. These materials, which agents believe were used to manufacture meth, were removed from the apartment.
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars after agents say he was busted for manufacturing meth.

It happened after 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Haystack Apartments in the 7000 block of Fern Avenue. Shreveport-Caddo narcotic agents were serving a warrant for the arrest of 63-year-old Sammy Friday when agents noticed what appeared to be a meth lab in his apartment.

“We don't normally have that kind of stuff going on in this part of town, and I was very worried about my kids being here, said Laruen Clark, a resident who lives with her two kids in the next building. She says she's aware of the dangers of manufacturing meth. 

“They can cause explosions people walking around offering drugs to your kids, you got to be safe with your children,” said Clark.

Narcotic agents suited up in HazMat gear to remove the suspected meth from the apartment.

Friday was arrested and taken to the Caddo Correctional Center where he was booked on a charge of being an in-state fugitive. Additional charges are pending.

