Fugitive arrested, suspected meth lab found inside apartment

A Shreveport man is behind bars after agents say he was busted for manufacturing meth.It happened after 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Haystack Apartments in the 7000 block of Fern Avenue. Shreveport-Caddo narcotic agents were serving a warrant for the arrest of 63-year-old Sammy Friday when agents noticed what appeared to be a meth lab in his apartment.“We don't normally have that kind of stuff going on in this part of town, and I was very worried about my kids being here, said Laruen Clark, a resident who lives with her two kids in the next building. She says she's aware of the dangers of manufacturing meth.“They can cause explosions people walking around offering drugs to your kids, you got to be safe with your children,” said Clark.Narcotic agents suited up in HazMat gear to remove the suspected meth from the apartment.Friday was arrested and taken to the Caddo Correctional Center where he was booked on a charge of being an in-state fugitive. Additional charges are pending.