Street repairs in MLK area to reroute SporTran

We have had dozens of calls and several people approached us about troublesome pothole areas in the City of Shreveport.

Work begins to repair some of Shreveport's streets

The City of Shreveport will begin work on streets this week in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.

The roadways scheduled for repairs include: Audrey Lane, East West Avenue, Fifth Street and Freddie Street.

The nearly $600,000 project is expected to be completed in about 35 days, weather permitting.

During these repairs, SporTran will temporarily reroute services on those roads until all work is completed.

Passengers who would normally access SporTran on Audrey Lane, East West Avenue, Fifth Street or Freddie Street will have to use the nearest bus stops on either MLK Drive, David Raines Boulevard or Russell Road.

SporTran will resume normal routes once repairs are complete.

