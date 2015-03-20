Man injured in Cedar Grove shootout now facing charges

One of the bullets that made it through the walls of the house missed a staff member sitting in the community room by just 2 feet.

2 of the 4 bullets that struck the Friendship House in the shootout made inside the walls.

The man injured in the course of a shootout in Cedar Grove Thursday night is now facing charges.

Police say they now believe 35-year-old Travelia Bradberry was a participant in the exchange of gunfire in the 500 block of E. 78th Street that left him with a bullet wound through the back.

He was taken to University Health, where at last check he was listed in fair condition. Police say he remains in the hospital, but he has been charged with illegal use of a weapon.

Investigators say they gathered information that suggests Bradberry and several other men were there when a dispute erupted between them and a separate group of individuals.

It is alleged the two groups produced weapons, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

Three homes in the block were struck during the ordeal, but none of the home's occupants were injured.

The suspects involved in the shooting reportedly fled the scene in opposite directions.

The Highland neighborhood Friendship House was one of the homes struck by bullets. In all, four bullets hit the building, with two going inside. One of them missed a staff member by less than two feet.

"In the 20 years we've been in existence, this is the first time this has ever happened," Community Renewal Associate Coordinator Mike Leonard told KSLA News 12.

Leonard says some kids were outside playing basketball and others were inside getting ready to eat when the shooting happened. He says employees at Community Renewal are trained in counseling to help kids process what happened.

"If it was a safe neighborhood, then we wouldn't need a Friendship House in it," said Leonard.

For over 20 years, Community Renewal International has been working to restore safe and caring neighborhoods and one way of doing that is through Community Renewal Friendship Houses. "It's our worst nightmare, you know. And, by the grace of God this is the first incident we've had," added Leonard.

A Friendship House is a haven of hope in low-income, high-crime neighborhoods. A Community Coordinator is employed by Community Renewal International. The coordinator and their family moves into the home and becomes a part of the neighborhood. Most houses the families live upstairs, while the downstairs area serves as a "community center" in the home. It's a place for after school programs, character building, computer training, and much more.

Some neighbors, like Ponder Clinic, were upset that the Friendship House was hit. "The Friendship House has been one of the most positive things that happen in this neighborhood for a long, long, long, long time."

Another neighbor, Abraham Gardner, has lived at his home on East 78th Street since 1962 and was home when the gunfire broke out. He said he heard about 15 gunshots. Now, he fears for his safety. "Yeah, I'm afraid for my safety. Real afraid."

We're told that a team of post traumatic stress counselors will be on hand here Monday for kids and staff members to speak about the shooting. And Mike Leonard says they're also looking into the idea of having a neighborhood cookout - to bring people together, possibly in the next week or so.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

Bradberry, who spoke with detectives on Friday evening, is the second man to face charges in connection with the shootout.

Jamorris Williams, 23, is charged with manufacturing, distribution and possession of schedule one marijuana and illegal carrying of weapons.

Police say they arrested Williams after finding a large amount of what they believe to be marijuana inside his home, along with 4 firearms.

