Shreveport brothers charged with over 500 counts of child porn

A pair of Shreveport brothers were arrested after cyber crime investigators reportedly seized a large amount of child pornography from their residence.

An investigation into the distribution of child pornography led agents to the 1100 block of Georgia Street in Shreveport where brothers 51-year-old Richard Wilson and 52-year-old Ronald Wilson were arrested.

During the execution of the March 18 warrant, investigators say the two brothers living at the home both had files of child pornography stored on their separate electronic storage devices.

Investigators say they found hundreds of files of child pornography and printed images.

Richard Wilson is charged with 31 counts of possession and 6 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles.

Ronald Wilson is charged with 500 counts of possession child pornography.

If convicted, the Wilson brothers face up to 20 years in prison on each count.

Both men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.