Woman accused of faking abduction released on bond

A woman who claimed she had been abducted early Tuesday morning is now facing charges.

Megan Lejeune was arrested Tuesday night and charged with terrorizing and criminal mischief.

The woman accused of falsely claiming she had been kidnapped from a house in Greenwood and had her life threatened has bonded out of jail.

Megan Lejeune, 19, was arrested late Tuesday night after a day-long search prompted by the discovery of her cell phone in a ditch outside the house and a series of texts claiming that she was pregnant, and that her abductor would kill her and her unborn child if anyone called the phone.

Lejeune later turned up at a local hospital and police say she ultimately confessed to fabricating the story.

Shortly before Lejeune was found unharmed, the "person of interest" in the case voluntarily went to the police department for questioning and was released without charges.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, she was released on a total of $3,500 bond at 1:02 a.m. Thursday.

