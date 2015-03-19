Natchitoches to host Bloomin' on the Bricks Saturday

Natchitoches is hosting their 15th annual Bloomin' on the Bricks this Saturday. Thousands of tulips and daffodils will line the historic riverfront district. Visitors can enjoy lawn and garden vendors, musical entertainment, children's activities and food vendors.

Samantha Bonnette, Main Street Manager says even with the threat of rain, the festival will still take place.

"It's an outdoor festival, and it's the chance you take with an outdoor festival. It may rain, but regardless of the weather...we wiwilte here, our vendors will be here, and it will just be a great time to come out and enjoy spring," says Bonnette.

Bloomin on the Bricks is free admission and will run from 9am until 2pm on Saturday.

