Accused cold case killer returns to Caddo Parish

There have been major developments in a 26-year-old Caddo Parish cold case homicide, with the arrests of two men.

There have been major developments in a 26-year-old Caddo Parish cold case homicide, with the arrests of two men.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says a third suspect has been arrested for the 1988 murder of Claudell Staten.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says a third suspect has been arrested for the 1988 murder of Claudell Staten.

A suspect wanted in connection to a 1988 murder is back in Caddo Parish.

Henry Robinson was extradited from Nevada on Wednesday. U.S. Marshal's tracked and found him living in the Las Vegas area.

Robinson is charged with second degree murder, and is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.

The 62-year-old is one of three men accused in the death of Claudell Staten. Staten's body was discovered by a passing motorist on Ellerbe Road north of Robson Road on March 20, 1988. Detectives say he was shot during a struggle inside his moving car and then left on the ground after the vehicle crashed.

Two other suspects in the case, Robinson's brother Jake and their cousin Will “Roy” Rogers Robinson, are also locked up in connection to this murder case. Detectives say Roy and Staten were brothers-in-law.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.