Man accused of killing Elm Grove woman facing more charges

Bossier Parish sheriff's investigators have arrested a Shreveport man in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in the Haughton area Sunday.

Police say the man suspected of the murder of an Elm Grove woman earlier this week, was also linked to the discovery of a substantial amount of illegal narcotics.

Authorities say 33-year-old Nathaniel Mingo's arrest on Monday by several law enforcement agencies was not without incident. During the arresting process in the 5300 block of Free Enterprise Drive, police say Mingo physically fought with police, attempting to restrict them from gaining access to a backpack in his possession. Once in custody, officers say the backpack was seized and authorities found two pounds of suspected methamphetamine ice, over $12,000 in case and a semi-automatic handgun.

All items were seized as evidence in the crime.

Police say the value of the narcotics was estimated at $80,000.

Mingo is accused of killing 33-year-old Amanda Collins.

Collins' body was found in a truck parked in a muddy field in the 4500 block of Highway 157.

Police say Collins was an acquaintance of Mingo's.

Mingo remains jailed at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond set at $2,000,000.00 dollars.

