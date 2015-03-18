Work begins to repair some of Shreveport's streets

We have had dozens of calls and several people approached us about troublesome pothole areas in the City of Shreveport. They have hit a pothole and their car has been damaged, and now they have a big bill to pay.Most of them want to know if the city is responsible for the damages to their cars."Pothole. Got a new car, and hit it up there by that sign, and blew a tire, bent a rim, messed my front end up," said a Shreveport driver.It is no surprise there are potholes across Shreveport, but drivers like one man, who tracked us down off Buncombe Road, are tired of waiting for them to be fixed."I want my car fixed. Yeah I want my car fixed," he explained.Shreveport is working on completely re-paving several streets around the city. We are told they have put temporary patches over some of the worst potholes.But, is the city responsible for paying you back if your car is damaged by a pothole? We asked Shreveport attorney Adam Savoie."Every case is different. The pothole at issue is what needs to be examined," said Savoie.So, the city could be responsible if there is a pothole with an unreasonably dangerous condition in the roadway, but there is a catch."The city had to have known that the pothole existed and the pothole needed to be fixed," said Savoie.The city has an obligation to fix the potholes in a reasonable manner. But, drivers also have an obligation, to report potholes to the city."If the city has known that a pothole presented a dangerous condition and the condition was reported to them, and they didn't do anything within a reasonable time to fix it, the city should be on the hook for that," said Savoie."I think that they should do something. If they aren't going to fix the roads, they should at least fix your car, it's cheaper," said the Shreveport resident.

The City Attorney's office told us, "the Office of Risk Management handles the intake of all citizen complaints related to vehicle property damage allegedly caused by potholes."

The number for Risk Management: (318) 673-5540.