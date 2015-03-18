Vendor proposals submitted for alternatives to Camp Minden M6 open burn

Demands for more information about the risks posed by plans to burn millions of pounds of explosive powder abandoned at Camp Minden have resulted in a delay in plans to burn the material.

Since open-tray burning looks 'off the table' for disposing of 15 million pounds of M6 artillery propellant at Camp Minden, there are 6 U.S. Army approved options still available.

An LSU-Shreveport chemistry professor has now joined the growing ranks of people and groups opposing the explosives cleanup plan at Camp Minden.

Disposal plan for 15 million pounds of M6 propellant left by the new bankrupt Explo expected to be announced soon (Source: Louisiana State Police)

The deadline is here for companies to submit their bids for disposal alternatives to the open burn at Camp Minden.

The companies are bidding on six options to get rid of the 15 million pounds of improperly stored M6 propellant. The M6 propellant is a mixture of nitrocellulose, dinitrotoluene, dibutylphthalate, and diphenylamine.

While the material has been moved indoors, much of it is 25 to 35 years old and officials say it's in a deteriorating state. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also says "the propellant's stability is not known due to extremely poor management and record keeping in the past."

On March 13, the EPA released results of the Camp Minden Dialogue Process Facilitators' Report which lists the six options that they say "appear most promising at this time."

Those options include: contained burn indoors, humic acid catalyzed hydrolysis-neutralization, microwave reactor, rotary kiln, super critical water oxidation and tunnel furnace.

Only two of the options discussed, the vacuum chamber detonation and the super pressured water process, are permitted here in Louisiana.

On Wednesday, the EPA submitted a memorandum requesting for approval of an amended time-critical removal for the propellant.

The Louisiana Military Department will be reviewing the bids over the next few weeks and have yet to set a final decision date.

