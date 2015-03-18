Officials:The name Carol Ann Cole was excluded as Bossier Doe years ago

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office attempt to solve a 34 year old cold case murder recently included the creation of a Facebook page for the victim, “Bossier Doe”.For investigators who wanted to identify the victim whose decomposed body was found in Princeton Louisiana in 1981, the social media experiment seemed like a long shot, but one worth taking.“Someone loved her, someone is missing her,” said Dave Faulk, a Bossier Parish investigator.The newly created Facebook page featured a sketch -...

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office attempt to solve a 34 year old cold case murder recently included the creation of a Facebook page for the victim, “Bossier Doe”.For investigators who wanted to identify the victim whose decomposed body was found in Princeton Louisiana in 1981, the social media experiment seemed like a long shot, but one worth taking.“Someone loved her, someone is missing her,” said Dave Faulk, a Bossier Parish investigator.The newly created Facebook page featured a sketch -...

DNA from Michigan family to be compared with Bossier Doe's DNA

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is taking a rather unorthodox approach in trying to identify the woman found stabbed to death in East Central Bossier 34 years ago.

Now that Bossier Doe has been identified as Carol Ann Cole, Bossier Parish detectives are pushing for leads in an effort to identify her killer.

Sheriff Julian Whittington says the identity of Bossier Doe is Carol Anne Cole from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington announced confirmation of Bossier Doe's identity as Carol Ann Cole on March 5, 2015, as Cole's sister Jeanie Phelps looked on.

Cole was identified through DNA testing, after a Facebook page created for the unidentified victim was created by investigators turned up a promising lead.

Carol Ann Cole's name was known to investigators within a year of the discovery of her body, which remained unidentified for another 34 years until DNA confirmed just weeks ago that she was indeed "Bossier Doe."

Bossier Sheriff's Office Lt. Bill Davis confirms to KSLA News 12 that Carol Ann Cole was on the list, along with dozens of other names, of possible victims that investigators had gathered after the young woman's body was found by hunters in the woods off of Highway 157 near Princeton on January 28, 1981.

She had been stabbed to death.

Cole was finally identified in late February 2015 through DNA testing, after a Facebook page created for the unidentified victim was created by investigators turned up a promising lead.

Davis says investigators didn't see the name on the list until after DNA samples had been gathered from Cole's family and sent in for testing.

Cole's family was told of the list in the days leading up to the notification of the DNA match.

They have not yet commented publicly on the discovery.

Davis says Cole's name was excluded from the list for what Dr. George McCormick, the coroner at the time, called "numerous differences."

McCormick died in September of 2005.

It's not yet clear what differences McCormick had identified, but they meant she was ruled out before any DNA testing would have been requested.

While DNA samples had been taken from "Bossier Doe," this kind of testing was not yet a staple of forensic investigations at the time.

It is known that Cole's age, size, height, and having had braces were similar to the description of the victim.

The list of possible victims ultimately grew to include some 100 names after Cole's had been ruled out.

Now that "Bossier Doe" has been identified and returned to her family in Michigan, Bossier investigators are turning their focus to identifying her killer.

As part of the homicide investigation, the sheriff's office has released information indicating they believe Carol Ann was in the Shreveport area in late 1980, especially in the 1200 block of Fairfield Ave. (named Howell Street back in 1980) near downtown Shreveport not far from Fertitta's Delicatessen, as well as the 6800 block of Fairfield Ave. near 70th Street.

They believe she may have been babysitting for a family or for a couple in those areas.

If anyone has any information about Carol Ann being in the Fairfield Ave. area or any other location in the vicinity, they are asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff's Office at (318) 965-2203.

