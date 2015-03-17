Jury trail set to begin Shreveport man indicted on second degree murder charges

Shreveport police have released the name of the man killed Friday in an early-morning shooting and have arrested the man they believe is responsible.

A jury is now being chosen and the man accused of committing Shreveport's first homicide of 2015 will face this week on second degree murder charges.

Police say 23-year-old McKinley Efferson is responsible for the shooting death of 50-year-old Reginald Wess.

Authorities found Wess lying in a carport in the 100 block of South Greenbrook Loop on January 16. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. Wess was transported to University Health where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Efferson and Wess got into an argument at Efferson's residence when Efferson pulled out a gun and shot Wess.

Efferson is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $300,000 bond.

Opening arguments in the trial could begin as early as Tuesday afternoon.

