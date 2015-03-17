Woman charged for claiming false abduction

A woman who claimed she had been abducted early Tuesday morning is now facing charges.Greenwood police tell KSLA News 12 that 19-year-old Megan Lejeune of Bethany, La. was found safe after she showed up at a local hospital.Authorities sent a press release Tuesday afternoon about the incident and stated that the woman was believed to have been abducted between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. that morning in the Larry Drive area.Greenwood Resident Lola Powell says Lejeune had been spending the night at her house, when they discovered she had disappeared this morning. She says the teenager is no stranger to the family, "Off and on, should stay the night here and there," she said.After they realized she was missing, Powell says her daughter-in-law found Lejeune's phone in the ditch in front of her house. "My husband told her to go ahead and call the Greenwood Police Department and turn it over to them, with the threats on it," she said.Authorities say one of the text messages stated that the alleged suspect was driving a green Suburban. Another text message stated she was in a wooden area that was unknown to her.Police say Lejeune said via text message not to call the phone she was texting from because it would make the suspect mad and he would kill her, himself and her unborn child.Authorities later learned that Lejeune is not pregnant.Powell says she never heard any noises at the time Lejeune supposedly was abducted, her dogs didn't even bark."I talked with her mother this morning and the family is very upset," said Powell and explained she spent part of the day searching for Lejeune.Greenwood police continuously posted updates on their Facebook page throughout the day. One update Tuesday afternoon said "Alleged kidnapping victim was reportedly seen at a Shreveport furniture store, but left before police could be called. Alleged suspect has been detained by Shreveport Police and agreed to come to Greenwood to speak to investigating officers."Police did not release the man's name but say they did interview him before releasing him.In a news conference Tuesday night, police said the suspect they interviewed had no idea of Lejeune's plan.Authorities say Lejeune admitted that the whole ordeal was false.

Lejeune is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center where she is charged with terrorizing and criminal mischief.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and the Shreveport Police Department assisted in the case.

