NPD: Hate crime charges for man who grabbed woman's butt

A Natchitoches man is charged with a hate crime in addition to simple battery after police say their investigation revealed a pattern of criminal behavior in which he allegedly targeted a specific race and gender.

Police say Roderick G. Rachal, 35, was out on bond when officers were called to the Dollar General store on Keyser Ave. on Sunday, where a woman told them a man she did not know grabbed her buttocks.

She was able to provide a description. Rachal was identified and later located and arrested.

Further investigation revealed that Rachal has had 9 similar complaints filed against him since September of 2006 and had been arrested multiple times.

Officers say they also discovered that in each case Rachal apparently targeted a specific race and gender which resulted in officers arresting Rachal on one count of LA R.S. 14:107.2 Hate Crimes, which would carry a fine of up to $500 and up to 6 months in prison or both for Rachal if convicted.

Police have not specified the race of the victim.

A conviction on a charge of simple battery carries a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in prison, or both.

Rachal taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he was booked on both charges.

Police are asking that anyone with information in reference to this incident contact Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or you may contact the Natchitoches Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 352-5609. They say all calls will be kept confidential.

