SPAR receives $14K donation from MLB

SPAR's Revitalizing Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Program received a $14,000 donations from Major League Baseball Charities Inc. for its 2015 spring and winter youth league programs. Funding will be used for coach training, youth baseball skill clinics, baseball practice/game equipment and uniforms.

“SPAR is honored to be an official partner of Major League Baseball. The funds will surely allow our program to expand, while enhancing the fundamental skill development of Shreveport youth in the sport of baseball,” said Patrick Wesley, Assistant Director of SPAR.

SPAR has been an official member of Major League Baseball RBI Program since 2012, as an affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Since joining RBI Program, Texas Rangers and Major League Baseball have provided SPAR over $30,000 in funding and in-kind resources.

Major League Baseball Charities is a not-for-profit corporation that provides support to local, national and international tax-exempt organizations to directly conduct or sponsor activities for the promotion of good health, physical education, public safety, medical research, literacy, educational or charitable purposes.

In addition to supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), the official charity of Major League Baseball, MLB Charities provides support to a number of other national charitable initiatives, including the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the National Urban League and the Jackie Robinson Foundation. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball pays all administrative expenses for MLB Charities.

