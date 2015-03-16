BSO: Victim identified, suspect arrested in Haughton murder

Crime Scene Investigators remained on the scene in the 4500 block of Hwy. 157 in Haughton late into the night and into Monday morning.

Deputies found the 2014 maroon Ford F250 with Collins' body inside late Sunday morning. The truck was reported stolen out of Mississippi.

Bossier Parish sheriff's investigators have arrested a Shreveport man in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in the Haughton area Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Bossier Sheriff's Office late Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Nathaniel Allen Mingo is charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 33-year-old Amanda Collins of Elm Grove.

Police say Collins was an acquaintance of Mingo's.

Mingo was taken into custody following a brief struggle around noon Monday in west Shreveport by the following agencies: Bossier Sheriff's Office investigators; U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force (members on scene included Bossier Sheriff's Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department, Bossier City Police Department, Louisiana State Police and U.S. Marshals Service); Shreveport Police Department K-9 officers and Deputy U. S. Marshals.

Bossier Sheriff's Office patrol deputies were contacted around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after a landowner reported an unknown truck in their pasture some 300 yards off of the roadway of the 4500 block of Highway 157.

"They didn't have any business in there, I mean my hay is up there, my cows are up there, but what are you up there for," asked Gracie Cooper.

Gracie Cooper owns land off Highway 157 just outside of Haughton. Sunday morning, her niece spotted a truck she did not recognize in the field, they had driven straight through her land to get back there.

"It was an easy pass through back there, and no one would detect you back that far it's dark at night," said Cooper.

Cooper says she had no idea where the truck came from, and thought it could be someone who had stolen a cow from her not too long ago. So while on her way to the property, she asked one of her neighbors to check it out.

"When he went up to check the license plate and they ran it, they said it was a switched license plate, it didn't match the vehicle," said Cooper.

The neighbor saw a woman inside the truck, he thought she was sleeping.

"The paramedics came and they found out she was deceased and from there, they set up a crime scene," said Cooper.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says they found Cooper in the truck. It had gotten stuck in the mud, and was abandoned.

Deputies found a 2014 maroon Ford F250 4-door truck with a deceased female inside. The truck was reported stolen out of Mississippi.

Crime scene investigators and detectives quickly began their investigation and processed the crime scene, working nonstop to determine what happened. Collins had suffered an apparent single gunshot wound, and investigators collected evidence and obtained search warrants as they swiftly moved forward with their homicide investigation.

Monday morning, a woman drove past Cooper's land, and said she knew the victim.

Cooper asked her, "do you all know that truck?" The woman responded, "I've never seen that truck before actually."

Cooper says she has no idea who the woman is, and feels for her family.

"It's a sad thing to see that someone discard your child in the woods like it's some sort of animal or something," said Cooper.

South Bossier Fire District Two and Bossier Parish Coroner's Office assisted in the investigation at the scene. The Coroner's Office is in the process of determining the exact cause of death.

Late Sunday night, Bossier investigators got a warrant for the arrest of Mingo, who police say has a lengthy criminal history that includes charges for various drug possessions, multiple times of resisting an officer, aggravated escape and other charges.

Mingo is being held at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a $2,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.