DOTD closes Sligo Road bridge over Red Chute Bayou

This photo shows the debris that has accumulated under the bridge (Source: Bossier Sheriff's Office)

The LA 612, or Sligo Road bridge over Red Chute Bayou in Bossier Parish is closed, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Saturday.

DOTD said this immediate emergency closure is due to high water, drift accumulation, damaged bents and indeterminate severe erosion at the abutments, or supporting structures.

DOTD said water is still rising, and repairs will be made as soon as it is safe to do so. The department added that high water prevents a complete assessment, so it is not known will the repairs will be completed.

The Bossier Sheriff's Office said a detour is available via Sligo Road and Highway 71.

