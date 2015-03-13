Hope businessman out on bond following arrest on sex charges

An ArkLaTex businessman is out on $250,000 bond following his arrest on charges of sexual abuse involving of a 12-year-old boy.

James Pafford, 71, of Hope, AR was arrested on Monday following an investigation by the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office and agents with Arkansas State Police after allegations surfaced last month.

Despite his bond, Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton says Pafford could be facing more charges as other investigations are still under way.

Pafford will be under house arrest and wear a leg monitor until his next court date of April 16.

Eighth North Judicial Circuit Duncan Culpepper also ordered that Pafford not leave his house unless it is for a medical problem or to see his attorney. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim in this case or any potential witnesses.

Pafford, represented by Attorney Jeff Harrelson of Texarkana, is the founder of Pafford EMS Operations, but has retired from the company.

