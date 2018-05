With "Bossier Doe" identified, investigators focus on finding killer

Now that Bossier Doe has been identified as Carol Ann Cole, Bossier Parish detectives are pushing for leads in an effort to identify her killer."This is now a homicide investigation that we're trying to solicit the public's help for some answers," said Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.Within 6 days of launching the “Bossier Doe” Facebook page in early February to help determine the identity of a female homicide victim who had been killed 34 years earlier, the Bossier Sheriff's Office received a tip that quickly lead to her identity as that of Carol Ann Cole of Kalamazoo, Michigan."Bossier Doe" was the name given to the unidentified female who was found by hunters in the woods off of Highway 157 near Princeton on January 28, 1981. She had been stabbed to death.According to a statement released Friday afternoon, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and detectives are once again soliciting the public's support via Facebook and media to now find out who murdered Carol Ann Cole all those years ago."Anytime you get some answers like the ID of a homicide victim from 35 years it definitely strengthen's your resolve," said Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.“Jeanie Phelps waited 35 years to find out what happened to her big sister, Carol Ann,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Now it's time to bring the family answers about who killed her, and we believe someone in this area has information about where Carol Ann may have lived or visited that can help with our investigation.”The Sheriff's Office is asking people to visit, like and share the Carol Ann Cole Facebook page to read and provide tips or answers about Carol Ann and her time here in the this area.Investigators believe Carol Ann was in the Shreveport area in late 1980, especially in the 1200 block of Fairfield Ave. (named Howell Street back in 1980) near downtown Shreveport not far from Fertitta's Delicatessen, as well as the 6800 block of Fairfield Ave. near 70th Street.They believe she may have been babysitting for a family or for a couple in those areas. Could a family or couple she babysat for remember her? the sheriff's office release asks. How about the kids she may have watched? Or the family who let her use the phone to call her grandmother back in Kalamazoo? Did someone see Carol Ann at the old AP Defatta store or the old Manhattan Food Store?“Somebody has to recognize her and remember her,” said Jeanie on a Facebook posting. “Carol Ann was a beautiful sweet, fun loving girl and very good with little ones. She could not have gone unrecognized!”If anyone has any information about Carol Ann being in the Fairfield Ave. area or any other location in the vicinity, they are asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff's Office at (318) 965-2203.