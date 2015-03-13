University Health CEO steps down

The CEO of the University Health System is stepping down, the system announced Friday.

Effective immediately, Rodney Heubbers will no longer run the system. Richard Cascio has been named interim CEO.

Cascio is a partner at Alvarez and Marsal, according to a news release from the system. Cascio led the transition from state to private ownership.

"We feel confident that this transition will not impact the operations of any of our facilities, and look forward to continuing the growth of our services to all within the communities we serve," Board Chairman Steve Skrivanos said.

"We are proud of what we have accomplished in our first year- both the expanded delivery of care to the community and the number of jobs saved by the opening of this institution. We look forward to continuing our mission in year two," Skrivanos added.

The University Health System operates hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe.

