Lawsuit filed against Caddo Superintendent over 'Reinvest in Caddo' plan

The Caddo Parish School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the Reinvest in Caddo proposal.

A line in the sand has been drawn for a Caddo Parish school bond proposal.

It comes in the form of a lawsuit filed Thursday against Superintendent Lamar Goree.

The suit claims Goree is using tax dollars to further his case.

"I'm hoping a Caddo judge will give us a prompt hearing on this matter in the interim. I think the robo calls need to stop" says Attorney John Settle.

Settle filed the lawsuit claiming that Dr. Goree is using tax dollars to promote the Reinvest in Caddo school bond. He says not only is Goree paying for robo calls, he's also scheduled several public meetings.

"These meetings are really to sell the bond and I don't believe they are a neutral dissemination of information" explained Settle.

But Dr. Goree defends his efforts in an emailed statement writing "The Louisiana Constitution provides that no public funds shall be used to urge any elector to vote for a proposition. This provision shall not prohibit the use of public funds for the dissemination of factual information relative to a proposition appearing on an election ballot."

"If you're going to use public dollars to invite parents to a forum to explain the bond issue, you should invite the people who are opposing it"explained Settle.

Settle says he represents a group of parents who oppose the bond issue. He says they believe teachers should be paid before any bonds are taken out.

Settle explained he wants an expedited hearing in order to put a stop to the calls and the upcoming meetings.

There are still 6 more "Reinvest in Caddo" community meetings scheduled, two of which are set to take place next week.

The remainder of the meeting locations and dates are as follows:

- 6:00 p.m. March 16: Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School cafetorium

- 6:00 p.m. March 19: Atkins Elementary auditorium

- 6:00 p.m. March 23: Booker T. Washington High School auditorium

- 6:00 p.m. March 30: C.E. Byrd auditorium

- 6:00 p.m. April 2: Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy in the Green Oaks Green and Gold room

- 6:00 p.m. April 13: Oak Park Elementary/Middle School auditorium

For more information about Caddo Parish Public Schools and Reinvest in Caddo, click here.

