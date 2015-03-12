Drainage ditch collapse prompts evacuations at Normandy Village

Authorities conducted a voluntary evacuation at Normandy Village Homes Association in the 3700 block of Fairfield Avenue.

The evacuation comes after part of the drainage ditch caved in Thursday afternoon. Heavy rains in the area are to blame for the collapse and officials fear the structure is not safe. The retaining wall that supports the Ockley drainage ditch has been eroding all day because of the flooding.

We're told 9 of the 10 condo units are occupied and the voluntary evacuation affects about a dozen people. The Northwest Louisiana chapter of the American Red Cross gave about 5 households a place to stay for the night.

Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Shreveport Brian Crawford told KSLA News 12 that structural engineers will access the situation Friday morning and will determine what the next step will be and when residents will be allowed back in their homes.

Crawford says getting the Ockley drainage ditch and retaining wall repaired has moved to the top of the city's list and will be funded by the 2011 Bond Issue.

Officers will be continue to keep an eye on the area throughout the night.

