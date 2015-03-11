Cold case victim's family plans funeral 34 years after death

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office attempt to solve a 34 year old cold case murder recently included the creation of a Facebook page for the victim, “Bossier Doe”.For investigators who wanted to identify the victim whose decomposed body was found in Princeton Louisiana in 1981, the social media experiment seemed like a long shot, but one worth taking.“Someone loved her, someone is missing her,” said Dave Faulk, a Bossier Parish investigator.The newly created Facebook page featured a sketch -...

DNA from Michigan family to be compared with Bossier Doe's DNA

Sheriff Julian Whittington says the identity of Bossier Doe is Carol Anne Cole from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Cole's sister Jeanie Phelps flew in from Michigan for the announcement of Bossier Doe's identification.

The family of Carol Ann Cole, known until last week as "Bossier Doe" is hoping to provide a final resting place that will memorialize her and her story.

Cole's body found in a wooded area off Highway 157 in Princeton Louisiana in 1981. Bossier investigators say she had been stabbed to death.

For 34 years she remained unidentified, and became known as Bossier Doe.

Through social media, Bossier detectives were able to generate tips, and just last week announced a match between her DNA and the DNA of Jeanie Phelp's family from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“Carol Ann deserves the best Fred. She deserves the best. She didn't get the best in life,” said Phelps.

Jeanie says with the help of her friend Patty Thorington and some donations, they're hoping to raise enough money to provide Carol Ann a proper funeral and memorial.

Her sister was listed as unidentified for so long, she wants to make sure there's something that show she was somebody, she was loved and cared for,” said Thorington.

The cold case generated a lot of news coverage in Shreveport and Kalamazoo.

As a result of that coverage, Jeanie has seen an outpouring of public support from both places, and she hopes donations will cover the cost of a headstone.

“She actually plans on putting in parenthesis underneath her name, Bossier Doe,” said Thorington.

Phelps wants a headstone that helps tell Carol Ann Cole's story, the story of her life and death.

It'll be in small print under her name that's how I want to do it. For in the future when I'm gone and nobody else is here to tell her story, somebody is going to look it up, and know why that's on there.

Ironically "Bossier Doe" is a name given to Carol Ann out of necessity, and now the name takes on a whole new meaning and will be a part of her final resting place.

