Bossier MPC recommends Palmetto Country Club rezoning

The Bossier Metropolitan Planning Commission has given the Bossier Police Jury its approval for residential rezoning after declining to give a recommendation last week.

The decision came at a special meeting Tuesday in the Bossier Police Jury chambers at the courthouse. The recommendation supports rezoning the Palmetto Country Club and golf course to allow a single-family detached home subdivision.

Developer Robert Daigle says his company wants to build "Palmetto Bluffs," a planned community of homes with some neighborhood shops.

The MPC failed to approve commercial rezoning.

More than 300 Benton residents have expressed opposition to rezoning the land. The Bossier Parish Police Jury will ultimately decide whether to rezone the property.

