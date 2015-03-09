New trial date set for confessed killer Eric Mickelson

A new trial date has been set for confessed killer Eric Mickelson.

The trial was scheduled to start Monday but last week, Caddo Parish Judge Ramona Emanuel heard arguments from Mickelson's defense attorneys and agreed to postpone the trial until June 22.

Last Tuesday, Mickelson filed an insanity motion. His public defenders filed the motion after they say Mickelson was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Judge Emanuel denied the motion.

Mickelson was initially sentenced to death for the murder of an elderly man but the defense argued that a prospective juror should have been excused for not considering that Mickelson was high on cocaine at the time of the murder.

Another hearing is scheduled for April 2.

