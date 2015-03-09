SWAR man arrested, allegedly raped 12-year-old boy

A Hope, Arkansas man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy.

Investigators with the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office and Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation division launched an investigation after allegations surfaced last month about the possible sexual abuse of a young boy.

As a result of the investigation, authorities say they arrested 71-year-old James Carl Pafford on charges of rape of a person less than 14-year-old, sexual assault in the second degree on a person who is less than 14-years-old and sexually grooming of a child.

Pafford was taken into custody just before 5:00 p.m. Monday at a home on West 16th Street.

Pafford was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Center where he is awaiting his first court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing.

