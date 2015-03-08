Shooting victim speaks out from hospital bed

A story of survival from a Shreveport minister shot 5-times early Sunday morning. He spoke exclusively with KSLA News 12 from his hospital bed.

The gunfire broke-out just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning outside Club Status in the 600 block of Commerce Street. Now, the shooting victim is recovering at University Health Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

"I caught five of them. I'm good, I'm hurting, I'm in pain, but at the end of the day, I'm just glad to be on top of the ground and the ground isn't on top of me," said Cortez Collins Sr. in a recorded video to his family and friends from his hospital bed. "We were down supporting some local artists and an altercation broke out between security and some other performers and they kicked them out of the venue."

That is when the former rapper, now record label owner, left the Status nightclub in downtown Shreveport.

"We saw some flashes and I had just bought this charm with my kids name on it and it disappeared. I saw a flash and a bullet ricocheted and the next bullet hit me in my chest, and then I started turning away and that's when the guy continued to release rounds and I caught one in the back, my elbow, shoulder and my arm and finally in my leg," said Cortez.

Cortez says he still has two bullets in him, along with a broken arm and leg.

The father of four has had family and friends parade through his hospital room all day. His mom has been either next to his side or on the phone with him all day.

"To see him in the great spirit that he is, that just lifts my spirit up too," said Frances Collins.

Collins is a youth minister at Crusaders Temple. He describes himself as an innocent bystander, but has something to say to the person who shot him.

"I'm not even mad at the individual that did this to me. you know? He's already been forgiven. I've forgiven him. I'm not holding a grudge, I'm not mad," explained Collins.

Collins says there is one thing he hopes he can get out to everyone while he is recovering.

"Spread the word about gun violence and retaliation. You know? Two wrongs don't make a right," said Collins.

Police say they have already questioned one man in the case, but so far no arrests. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

