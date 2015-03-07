Elio Motors unveils engine prototype

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio says there's been yet another delay in the start of production on the 3-wheeled vehicle.

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio says there's been yet another delay in the start of production on the 3-wheeled vehicle.

More than 38 thousand people have put down money to reserve a 3-wheeled car from Phoenix based start up Elio Motors, but a delay in production has divided the group of supporters into two groups: true believers and skeptics.

More than 38 thousand people have put down money to reserve a 3-wheeled car from Phoenix based start up Elio Motors, but a delay in production has divided the group of supporters into two groups: true believers and skeptics.

Elio Motors announced in 2013, they'd be building their 3 wheeled vehicles at the old GM plant in Shreveport. Since then, the company has become known for announcing production delays and Thursday they announced yet another delay.

Elio Motors announced in 2013, they'd be building their 3 wheeled vehicles at the old GM plant in Shreveport. Since then, the company has become known for announcing production delays and Thursday they announced yet another delay.

Elio Motors announced in 2013, they'd be building their 3 wheeled vehicles at the old GM plant in Shreveport.

Elio Motors announced in 2013, they'd be building their 3 wheeled vehicles at the old GM plant in Shreveport.

Production on the three-wheeled vehicles has been delayed several times.

Here is a prototype of the new Elio Motors engine.

Elio Motors took another step forward in the completion of its three-wheeled vehicle.

On Friday the company unveiled its new three-cylinder engine prototype. It has a projected speed of more than 100 miles per hour. The company is calling this one of the most important stages of development.

"We are literally trying to reinvent the auto industry, so why go the conventional route and rework someone else's engine?" said Paul Elio, president and CEO of Elio Motors. "There really was nothing available that combined the speed and power that we want and our customers deserve."

The three-wheeled vehicle will sell for $6,800. More than 40,000 reservation holders have already put down money for a spot in line to buy one.

Elio Motors plans to launch production in the first half of next year. The manufacturing facility in the old General Motors building is expected to bring 1,500 jobs in Shreveport.

The company says it's the first start-up to build an all-new internal combustion engine in 60 years.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.