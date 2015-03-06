Missing Texarkana man's truck recovered in Tulsa, 2 arrested

Texarkana, AR police say they are still investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Christopher D. Guilbeau as a missing persons case and not a homicide.

That clarification comes after Tulsa, OK police revealed Friday morning that 2 men have been arrested after being found driving the truck belonging to the missing Texarkana man.

Texarkana police put out a call to the public for help in finding 24-year-old Christopher D. Guilbeau on Thursday.

According to TAPD, Guilbeau was reported missing by his stepfather on Wednesday afternoon after not having contact with his son for more than 2 weeks.

Guilbeau's truck was spotted by police in Tulsa around 7 p.m. Thursday when the Arkansas tags came back flagged as stolen during a traffic stop.

Tulsa police say they were also alerted at that point to the missing person report connected with the stolen truck.

The driver of the truck, 22-year-old Brandon Brown, and passenger Marquell Smith, 20, were arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

A 17-year-old female was also in the truck. She was released to her parents.

Tulsa police say they contacted Texarkana PD who told them that the victim/owner of the truck went missing around the 23rd of February and is believed to have been murdered.

According to a statement from TAPD Friday, however, "Investigators continue to believe that Mr. Guilbeau (Cates) will be located alive and well.”

Police say Texarkana homicide investigators headed for Tulsa Thursday night to interview suspects in relation to the missing victim.

The vehicle was towed and placed on hold for Texarkana PD.

