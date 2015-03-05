Northwestern State University investigating alleged hazing incident

?

Students are in shock after finding out a fraternity at Northwestern State University (NSU) was allegedly involved in a hazing incident."It's really kind of disappointing to hear about it," said Rashad Stewart, a student at Northwestern State University.The fate of the Omega Psi Phi Chapter on the NSU campus in Natchitoches remains unclear after an alleged hazing incident."We as students, we may not say it, but we look up to the greek life you know, because they actually keep the campus going," explained Stewart.Campus leaders say the incident was reported back in January, and involved students pledging the fraternity."The details are still part of the investigation, but we are investigating it as an incident of hazing," said Frances Conine, the Dean of Students at NSU.Omega Psi Phi was given a cease and desist order from both NSU and its national headquarters, which means the fraternity cannot participate in any activities and their members cannot wear their letters. But all of the students we talked to had not heard anything about the hazing or who was involved."We haven't been seeing them. They used to come in the union, stomping doing all kinds of crazy stuff," said Telvin Lewis, a student at Northwestern State University."We don't even see them anymore now that you're talking about it," added Major Bailey, another student at Northwestern State University."The university, my office and the national headquarters have a zero tolerance policy for hazing," explained Natalie Laurence, the director of Fraternity and Sorority life.And students say it is out of character for the school."Hazing has never been one of those type of traditions that we hear about," said Stewart.We reached out to the national headquarters of Omega Psi Phi and they have yet to return our calls.