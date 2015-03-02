Blanchard woman pleads guilty to stealing Little League funds

A Blanchard woman is headed to court in a few weeks, accused of stealing thousands from an ArkLaTex Little League team.

A Blanchard woman accused of stealing thousands from the Blanchard Athletic Club has pleaded guilty.

Louisiana State Police arrested Jessica Smith last August after the president of the Little League team noticed thousands of dollars missing from their account. Smith was charged with two counts of unauthorized use of a movable, which basically means taking someone else's property without permission.

The money that was taken was concession money and registration fees which pays the bills to keep their park and program running.

She pleaded guilty to one charge and had the second charged dismissed.

Sentencing is set for April 29, 2015.

