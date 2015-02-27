SPD officer fired following arrest on charge of abuse of office

A Shreveport police officer has been jailed in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault that the victim claims took place inside the police department.

A Shreveport police officer has been jailed in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault that the victim claims took place inside the police department.

A Shreveport police officer has been fired for violations of department policies, according to a brief statement released by the police department.

James Greene, who was hired by the department in February of 2000, was terminated Friday morning following a pre-disciplinary conference.

The statement released by the police department offered no further details regarding the nature of the policy violations.

Greene, 44, was charged February 13 with one count of abuse in office. On that date, SPD confirmed that officers had been called to an apartment in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore Dr. for a report of a sexual assault.

Police say the female victim was at the residence there claiming a Shreveport police detective assaulted her earlier in the day in his office at the Shreveport Police Complex.

According to SPD, "At the time of the alleged incident, the woman was in the detective's office being interviewed in connection with a harassing phone calls case she had reported. Members of the police department's command staff were immediately notified and supervisors with the Sex Crimes Unit were subsequently dispatched to investigate."

As a result of that investigation, which police say was conducted closely with officials from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Greene and he turned himself in to the Caddo Correctional Center the following day.

There is no word on whether any additional charges could be filed.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.