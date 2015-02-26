Severe Weather Awareness Week: Severe Thunderstorms

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

After the cold and snow week last week, we're going to see a total turn around in the weather the next couple of days. Temperatures will climb into the 60s and could even hit 70! With the warmer weather coming in, we also know that our spring storm season is right around the corner. To remind everyone of this and make sure you're prepared, this week has been declared Severe Weather Awareness week across Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. Now is a good time to review your safety plan. We'll spend this week talking about the different forms of severe weather we see around the ArkLaTex and what are the best ways to keep you and your family safe.

Today's topic covers the threats posed by Severe Thunderstorms. The peak time of year for severe thunderstorms is during the months of March, April and May. Most severe thunderstorms occur between the mid-afternoon and mid-evening hours. While most of our severe weather fits that mold, keep in mind, under the right atmospheric conditions, severe thunderstorms can form at any time of day or night, and at any time of year.

Thunderstorms are common in our area, but there are 3 specific things that make an ordinary thunderstorm become one that is considered severe:

Anytime a thunderstorm produces a tornado

Straight-line wind gusts of 58 mph or higher

Hail the size of quarters or larger (1"+ in diameter)

Damaging wind poses a significant threat to life and property and occurs 10-20 times more frequently than tornadoes do. Wind gusts of 80-100 mph can do just as much damage as weak tornadoes, and usually impact a much larger area than a tornado would.

Large hail can do significant damage as well to cars, homes and crops. Hail in our area often gets as large as golf balls, and on occasion can be the size of baseballs or softballs.

When seeking shelter from severe thunderstorms, get inside a sturdy building, making sure to stay away from windows.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.