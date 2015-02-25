Bossier resident: 'We didn't know if someone was still out there with a gun'

"I thought it sounded like a gunshot," said a Bossier City resident who didn't want to be identified. "But I was feeling like maybe it's not a gunshot."The young lady who lives in a neighborhood directly behind Meadowview Elementary School, says she never thought a crime scene would stretch all the way to her back door."Probably 2 or 3 minutes after that, there was banging on my door," she says.Around 10:30 Tuesday night, Bossier Police began receiving 911 calls, about a shot heard near the intersection of Burdine and Lampkin. Moments later the young lady called 911."There was a kid, rolling around on my patio, screaming, 'I've been shot. I've been shot'" recalls the resident.That kid is 17-year-old Travarus Watson. He was rushed to University Health and into ICU with a gunshot wound to his chest.After opening the door to render aid, the young lady says she and her husband began to worry."We didn't know if someone was still out there with a gun or anything. So we were scared to go outside" she said.Investigators have little to go on. Tuesday night, it was difficult for them to locate exactly where Watson had been shot. There was no evidence of a struggle and no blood on the ground. Plus, police say Watson was reluctant to offer up much help."When we asked if you know who shot you, he kind of went, 'Yeah, I know who shot me'. But he wouldn't say anything else."