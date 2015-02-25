SWEPCO works to restore power during winter storm

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Some 20,000 customers were without power in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas around midday Wednesday due to the weight of snow on trees and power lines. (Source: AEP SWEPCO)

SWEPCO says crews are patrolling lines to remove trees from power lines as quickly and safely as possible. (Source: AEP SWEPCO)

The number of SWEPCO customers around the ArkLaTex without power has dropped from a peak of 28,000 to just under 5,000.

SWEPCO says the outages were caused by the weight of snow on trees and power lines.

The outages affect customers in parts of Northwest Louisiana and East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.

SWEPCO says the hardest hit areas are along the I-20 corridor in Kilgore, Longview, Marshall and Henderson in East Texas and Shreveport and Bossier City.

SWEPCO spokesman Scott McCloud says the limbs on the lines have caused the system to lock out. As snow falls off limbs and crews get the major transmission lines back up, power should be restored to large numbers of customers.

McCloud says crews are patrolling lines to remove trees as quickly and safely as possible.

It wasn't just homes that were without power for several hours, many businesses were also in the dark.

"We have friends down the street that had to shut their store down because of outages," said Ahmad who runs the Village Foods on Jewella Avenue. Ahmad also says that the power outages drew more people his way since nearby businesses were forced to close.

"We got new customers, new faces coming into our store today, I think the power outages pushed them this way," said Ahmad.

John's Seafood and the China Hat on Jewella are both back in business but for at least an hour on Wednesday the restaurants were forced to close their doors.

Ahmad says his store always loses power around this time of the year.

"Like when we have a storm, we usually lose it, but not this time, this year we are in luck we are lucky" says Ahmad.

The same kind of luck many across the Arklatex are enjoying after hours of going without.

Those without power in Atlanta and Texarkana may have to wait until Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant and Marshall, could be without power until midnight Thursday.

