Search on for suspects in jewelry smash and grab at Shreveport mall

Police are looking for a couple of men who smashed a jewelry display case at a Shreveport mall and took off with some merchandise.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Gold and Diamond store, a kiosk on the southern end of Mall St. Vincent.

Police say one of the men used a hammer to smash the counter, and also struck the kiosk employee with it. He was not seriously injured.

The two men reportedly fled the scene in a silver four door sedan headed south on Southern Avenue.

Police do not have a detailed description, but they say they are reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org.

