Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge back open after series of minor wrecks

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The westbound lanes of the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge had to be shut down briefly late Wednesday morning until DOTD could get there to sand/salt the bridge.

The Shreveport-Barksdale is back open, after a series of minor accidents late Wednesday morning as snow fell and accumulated on area roadways.

Bossier City police are reporting dangerous road conditions have developed as a result of the snowfall, and the westbound lanes of the bridge had to be shut down until the Louisiana DOTD could get there and sand/salt the bridge.

Mark Natale with Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale said cars were slipping and sliding like bumper cars while their officers were helping clear the accidents.

One Bossier City police unit, an SUV, got stuck as the officer made a u-turn to help drivers and had to be pulled out of the median himself.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

The bridge has since been sanded and traffic is flowing again.

Slick conditions are also being reported on the Jimmie Davis Bridge, as well.

The Louisiana DOTD has said their priority is to get the bridges over the Red River and major highways cleared and open.

