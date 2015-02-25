Bossier City police ID 17-year-old shooting victim - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City police ID 17-year-old shooting victim

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City police have identified the victim in Tuesday's shooting.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lampkin Street and Burdine Street, off of Shed Road near Meadowview Elementary School. Police say the 17-year-old Travarus Devon Watson of Bossier City was shot once in the chest.

Police say Watson then ran to a home on Burdine Street and started banging on the resident's back door for help. Nearby residents reportedly told police that they heard one gunshot.

Watson was taken to University Health in Shreveport where he is in the intensive care unit in stable condition.

Police say they do not have a description of the shooter, and no one is in custody. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Bossier City Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit bossiercrimestoppers.org.

