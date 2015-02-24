3 of 4 LA gubernatorial hopefuls criticize Common Core

In the two-hour gubernatorial forum at the Shreveport Convention Center Tuesday, three of the four candidates expressed a need to get away from the Louisiana state education standards known as Common Core.

The forum was hosted by the Louisiana School Boards Association as part of their 77th Annual Convention, held at the Shreveport Convention Center.

The lone Democrat at the forum, State Representative John Bel Edwards, says the American dream is not alive and well for too many of our fellow Louisianans.



"We've had all sorts of initiatives by Governor Jindal over the last several years," said Edwards. "We have reformed ourselves into dysfunction, so how about we just make the state of Louisiana work again,"



The only 2016 candidate for Governor who didn't criticize Common Core was Republican Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne.



"50,000 Louisiana students have taken the test already, 300-thousand more will take it next month," said Lt. Governor Dardenne.



"To pledge that we're going to change in the middle of the stream is the wrong thing to do," he said.



Republican U.S. Senator of Louisiana, David Vitter, reiterated his opposition to Common Core and PARCC, the standardized test that goes along with it.



“We need to get out of the Common Core umbrella and the PARCC test,” Vitter said. “One goes with another, you can't have it both ways.”

Republican Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle cited the fact that 14 of the 26 states that initially signed up for PARCC testing have withdrawn.

"Where is the Common in Common Core?" said Angelle. "There is a better way to do that."



Current Louisiana Governor, Republican Bobby Jindal,initially supported Common Core standards, but has recently become a critic.



Back in January, Jindal issued an Executive Order to the Board of Secondary and Elementary Education (BESE) to allow alternatives to the Common Core-aligned test known as the PARCC.



Common Core has been approved by BESE in 2010 and 2014.



Roughly 300,000 students across the state of Louisiana, grades three through eight, are set to take the first round of the PARCC test March 16-20.



Common Core is expected to be discussed during the first legislative session, which is scheduled for April 13.



