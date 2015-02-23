Shreveport Police urge motorists to stay home

Shreveport Police are urging motorists to stay in tonight and if possible tomorrow.



Parts of some major highways are closed that includes I-49 North from LA-526 to I-20, and I-49 South from I-20 to LA 3132.



Also I-220 remains closed remains closed tonight because of the threat of ice,and the conditions could certainly get worse over night.



Breck Scott with the Shreveport Police Department says people should avoid the streets and highways if possible.



“Also, when they get on the streets, they want to try to stay a little further back from a vehicle so they have more time to stop the vehicle,” said Scott.



Parts of Highway 1 near Blanchard also became hazardous before noon on Monday. Several motorists appeared to be caught off guard when patches of ice formed on the highway, sending several vehicles into the ditch. No injuries were reported from those incidents.



