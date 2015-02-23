Police: Infant severely injured has died, suspect's charges upgraded

A Shreveport man is behind bars after investigators say he severely injured an infant in a "fit of rage."

A man accused of severely injuring an infant Saturday now faces a murder charge after the infant died over the weekend.

Police say the 7-month-old male died just after 8:10 a.m. Sunday at University Health in Shreveport. Anthony J. Oliver, 22, is accused of fatally injuring the child in a "fit of rage."

Shreveport police say they were called to University Health in Shreveport around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in relation to an infant with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the child's mother left him in the care of Oliver Friday night at an apartment in the 500 block of East Stoner Avenue while she went out. At 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Oliver called the infant's mother and said he was not breathing. The Shreveport Fire Department was called and took the infant to the hospital.

Oliver, who was originally charged with second-degree cruelty, is now charged with second-degree murder.

