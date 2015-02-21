Shreveport man accused of severely injuring infant

A Shreveport man is behind bars after investigators say he severely injured an infant in a "fit of rage."

Shreveport police say they were called to University Health in Shreveport around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in relation to an infant with life-threatening injuries. The 7-month-old male sustained injuries that were related to what police called criminal acts.

Detectives say the child's mother left him in the care of 22-year-old Anthony J. Oliver Friday night at an apartment in the 500 block of East Stoner Avenue while she went out. At 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Oliver called the infant's mother and said he was not breathing. The Shreveport Fire Department was called and took the infant to the hospital.

After police investigated the incident, Oliver was taken to the Shreveport City Jail where he was charged with one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Police say the infant is fighting for his life.

