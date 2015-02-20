Scott Wolverton announced as new Shreveport fire chief - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Scott Wolverton announced as new Shreveport fire chief

The new Shreveport fire chief, Scott Wolverton (Source: Shreveport Mayor's Office) The new Shreveport fire chief, Scott Wolverton (Source: Shreveport Mayor's Office)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler announced Scott Wolverton as the new fire chief of the Shreveport Fire Department.

Tyler selected him from six finalists who are current or retired Shreveport Fire Department employees. The announcement came at a 10 a.m. press conference Friday.

"In selecting a leader for the fire department, it was apparent that this individual should possess the technical expertise of a firefighter, while also demonstrating the skills of a seasoned administrator," Tyler said at the press conference. "This person needed to have shown great character, loyalty and commitment over years of service."

According to Tyler, Wolverton served in emergency management roles in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and Tuscaloosa, AL following an F-4 tornado in 2011. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and an associate's degree in applied science in paramedic. He also served as a member of the United States Air Force.Wolverton said he has challenged himself and SFD to make it the best department it can be.

"The measure of our success will depend upon the ability of all our members working together toward the strategic goals of this department," he said.

Wolverton has served for 22 years. He was most recently the chief of special operations and safety for the department.
Wolverton is replacing former Chief Craig Mulford, who was fired last September, just a few months after being indicted on five counts of malfeasance in office. Mulford allegedly violated administrative policies while handling complaints linked to the Fire Station 8 scandal. He has announced he intends to appeal for reinstatement.

"So today we begin a new journey to where we should always be.. a citizens first attitude, and re-establish the public's trust in the fire department," said Wolverton. 

