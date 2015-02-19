BCPD to open all lanes of Teague Parkway for Aldean concert

All four lanes of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway will be open to help with traffic before and after the Jason Aldean concert in Bossier City.

Country superstar Jason Aldean is coming to Bossier City Thursday night where he will be performing at the CenturyLink Center.

Bossier City police say to prepare, they are opening up all the lanes of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway to traffic to make getting to and from the concert easier. The parkway was down to two lanes due to construction of the Walker Place Park and footbridge across it.

Police say they are ready for the crowds.

"They've got it down pretty good, and they certainly have the experience and have learned from mistakes in the past and, but they've got things running as smoothly as possible whenever we have large events down there," said Mark Natale, public information officer for Bossier City.

Police advise concert-goers to get there early. They are advising residents not going to the concert to avoid the area early evening hours and after the concert ends at 11 p.m.

